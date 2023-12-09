Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director David S. Lundeen Sells 1,181 Shares

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $64.45 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Perficient by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Perficient by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,919 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Perficient by 2.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Perficient by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,634 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Perficient by 10.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

