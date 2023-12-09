Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director David S. Lundeen Sells 1,181 Shares

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PRFT opened at $64.45 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
