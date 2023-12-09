Perritt Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,178 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,183 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of VAALCO Energy worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,606,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 454,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 112,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EGY opened at $4.49 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $472.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EGY

VAALCO Energy Profile

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.