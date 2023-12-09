Perritt Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,000 Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Broadwind as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadwind by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadwind by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BWEN opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. Broadwind, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $57.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWEN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Broadwind from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadwind presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadwind

About Broadwind

(Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.