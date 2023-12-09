Perritt Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $32,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $132.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.03.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,061 shares of company stock worth $5,780,038. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

