Perritt Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIS. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $921,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 311,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 786.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $697.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.