Perritt Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 282.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 690,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 509,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 19.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 56,667 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 59.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 331,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEC opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $266.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.82. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Steven L. Fisher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,121.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven L. Fisher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,250.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Fisher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,121.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

