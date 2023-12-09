Perritt Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. U.S. Global Investors comprises 1.0% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.83% of U.S. Global Investors worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.8 %

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

U.S. Global Investors Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.