Perritt Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of inTEST worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in inTEST by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of inTEST by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of inTEST by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of inTEST by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INTT opened at $13.16 on Friday. inTEST Co. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.97.

inTEST ( NYSE:INTT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTT. TheStreet cut shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

