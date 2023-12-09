Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,006 shares during the period. Perma-Fix Environmental Services makes up approximately 1.2% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Price Performance
PESI opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $110.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $13.87.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Perma-Fix Environmental Services
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.