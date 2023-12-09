Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $723,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 48.0% in the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Amgen by 10.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $269.12 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

