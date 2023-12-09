Perritt Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Modiv Industrial were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Modiv Industrial during the first quarter worth $115,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDV stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Modiv Industrial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

