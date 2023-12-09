Perritt Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,210,000 after buying an additional 1,192,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,300,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,522,000 after purchasing an additional 125,407 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,166,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,700,000 after buying an additional 424,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,330,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,703,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,229,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

GNR opened at $54.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

