Perritt Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.93. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.17%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

