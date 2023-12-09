Perritt Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Karat Packaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 651.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,065 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 215,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Karat Packaging news, CEO Alan Yu sold 500,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,926,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,460,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 8,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $190,968.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,838.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan Yu sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,926,698 shares in the company, valued at $145,460,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,135 shares of company stock valued at $13,851,792 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

Shares of KRT opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $436.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $105.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Karat Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.