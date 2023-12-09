Perritt Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BK Technologies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKTI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in BK Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BK Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BK Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $12.94 on Friday. BK Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

