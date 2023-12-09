Perritt Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coda Octopus Group were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coda Octopus Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 245,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Coda Octopus Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Annmarie Gayle bought 16,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $99,977.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 78,538 shares in the company, valued at $473,584.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Annmarie Gayle acquired 16,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $99,977.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,584.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Tyler Runnels sold 144,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $874,313.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,307,452.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 183,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,312. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CODA opened at $5.90 on Friday. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $65.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Featured Stories

