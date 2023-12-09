Perritt Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,993 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Intel stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

