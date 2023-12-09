PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded PG&E from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Get PG&E alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PG&E

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. PG&E has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in PG&E by 938.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,294,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,562 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 21.9% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 127,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 141,363 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the third quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in PG&E by 22.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 462,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 85,002 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.