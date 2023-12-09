Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Trading Up 5.3 %
NYSE FENG opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.81. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
