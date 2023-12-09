Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

PDM stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $825.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

