Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 50,769 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 157,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

