Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $9.48.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.