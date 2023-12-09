Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PHT opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $7.31.
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
