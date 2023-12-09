Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHT opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $7.31.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.