Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MAV opened at $7.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $8.87.
Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $98,833.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,440,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,620.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,726 shares of company stock worth $115,200.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.