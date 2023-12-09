Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MAV opened at $7.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $8.87.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $98,833.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,440,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,620.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,726 shares of company stock worth $115,200.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAV. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at $283,000.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.