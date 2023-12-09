PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Position Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

PJT Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PJT stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.46. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Insider Activity

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PJT Partners

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.