Potomac Capital Management Inc. Makes New $780,000 Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

SPB stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The business had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

