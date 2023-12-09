PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

Several brokerages have commented on PPL. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. PPL has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $595,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $679,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of PPL by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

