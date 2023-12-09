PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 80,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

PRV.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$6.50 price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

