Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.77.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.