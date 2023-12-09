Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ IPDN opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.77.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
