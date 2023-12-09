Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.06.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $119.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.55. Prologis has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 107.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after acquiring an additional 299,124 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Prologis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after acquiring an additional 217,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,577,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

