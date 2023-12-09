Prom (PROM) Price Tops $5.06

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Prom has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $92.28 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.06 or 0.00011505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,938.77 or 0.99971523 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008241 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003471 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.10828082 USD and is up 4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,825,794.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.