ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.49 and last traded at $62.27. 4,298 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $62.25.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09.

Get ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF alerts:

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3364 per share. This is a boost from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYHG. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000.

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.