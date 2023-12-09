ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.49 and last traded at $62.27. 4,298 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $62.25.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3364 per share. This is a boost from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile
The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.