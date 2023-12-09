Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 148.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 80.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 110,982 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

PRU opened at $100.87 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

