Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Director Robert W. Duggan Purchases 82,813 Shares

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 82,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $750,285.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,684,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,362,059.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $11.08.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pulse Biosciences
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pulse Biosciences
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.