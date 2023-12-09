Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Director Robert W. Duggan Purchases 82,813 Shares

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 82,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $750,285.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,684,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,362,059.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

