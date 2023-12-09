Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.38. 12,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 33,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

About Pure Energy Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.