QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 44,848 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 44,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $315,729.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
QuantumScape stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $13.86.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QS shares. HSBC began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
