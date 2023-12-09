QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 44,848 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 44,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $315,729.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

QuantumScape stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 21.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 57,492 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QS shares. HSBC began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

