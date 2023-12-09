Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Trading Up 12.7%

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 1,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QUILF shares. Barclays increased their price target on Quilter from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 80 ($1.01) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Quilter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Quilter from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 68 ($0.86) in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Quilter alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUILF

Quilter Price Performance

About Quilter

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

(Get Free Report)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.