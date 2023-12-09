Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Sells $1,680,309.95 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 93,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,680,309.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 717,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,861,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ METC opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $884.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.22. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. Ramaco Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 1,259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.