Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Director Sells $1,110,660.00 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 64,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $1,110,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 715,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,255,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of METCB opened at $15.17 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.97 million during the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $980,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

