Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Holdings Cut by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,302,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 232,224 shares during the quarter. Range Resources comprises about 9.9% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $97,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

