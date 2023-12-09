RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMAX. Jonestrading cut their price target on RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $10.46 on Friday. RE/MAX has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.45 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 792.18% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 23,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $295,462.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,648,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,923,083.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 23,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $295,462.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,648,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,923,083.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 51,850 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $563,091.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 126,602 shares of company stock worth $1,344,461. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 31,409 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

