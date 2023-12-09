Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Up 0.1%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $37.98. 5,663,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 5,635,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.93.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21.

Institutional Trading of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

