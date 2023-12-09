Redwood Financial Network Corp Invests $201,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 213,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 54,195 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 286,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $52.83.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

