Redwood Financial Network Corp Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Redwood Financial Network Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $56.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a market cap of $934.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

