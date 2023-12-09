Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of REED stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reed’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

