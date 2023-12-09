Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Trading Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 6,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 615,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 605,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

