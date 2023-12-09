RH (NYSE:RH) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $307.75.

Get RH alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Stock Down 14.0 %

RH stock opened at $242.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.29. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in RH by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RH by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in RH by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.