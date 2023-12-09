RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 EPS.

Shares of RH stock opened at $242.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.73. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Insider Activity

In other RH news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of RH by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in RH by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RH. StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.75.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

