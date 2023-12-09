River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 141.44 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.84). Approximately 46,249 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 32,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.89).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.58. The company has a market cap of £49.49 million and a P/E ratio of -200.00.

Insider Activity at River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap

In other news, insider Robert “Ted” Holmes Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £14,700 ($18,567.64). 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

