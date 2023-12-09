Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Trading Down 7.7%

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 14,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 52,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Riverside Resources Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects comprise the 100% owned Oakes Gold Project covering an area of 5,600 hectares; and High Lake, Longrose, Pichette, and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc Project covering an area of 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

