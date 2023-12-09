Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Aspen Grove Capital LLC

Aspen Grove Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 0.8% of Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The company has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

